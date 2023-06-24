Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that injured two people, including a young boy.

Police: 5-year-old boy, 71-year-old grandfather shot while walking by Philadelphia gas station

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that injured a 71-year-old man and his grandson on Saturday evening.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday at a gas station located at 61st Street and Passyunk Avenue.

Police say the 71-year-old man was walking by the gas station with his 5-year-old grandson when shots rang out.

The boy was shot in the shoulder and rushed to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where he's listed in stable condition.

The grandfather was shot in the left side and is currently listed as critical at an area hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

