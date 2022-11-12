3 women shot in Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that injured three women on Friday night.

It happened just before 7 p.m. on the 5200 block of Webster Street in the city's Cobbs Creek section.

Police say a 28-year-old woman was shot in the chest. She was taken to an area hospital and placed in critical condition.

Two other women, a 54-year-old and a 27-year-old, are both listed as stable after being shot, according to police.

No arrests have been made.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.