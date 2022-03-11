One big concern for the Sixers heading into the final stretch

Despite past letdowns and following the trade of Simmons, this year feels different.
#BenSimmons taking his medicine in #Philly.— George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) March 10, 2022
Fans still filtering into the Wells Fargo Center.@6abc pic.twitter.com/MCoo2HGChg
Especially since James Harden's arrival.
And while many worried about Harden's fit in Philly, Ducis Rodgers raises a different concern for the team.
One with MVP candidate Joel Embiid.
See why he thinks too much Jojo is a bad thing.
It will be important for Rivers to monitor Embiid's minutes and the wear and tear on his body as the playoffs approach.
If they are to do something great, it will be with a healthy Joel Embiid leading the way.