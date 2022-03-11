sports flash

One big concern for the Sixers heading into the final stretch

By
One big concern for the Sixers heading into the final stretch

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Sixers appear to be on the brink of something great, despite Thursday night's blowout loss to the Nets with Ben Simmons sitting on the bench.

Despite past letdowns and following the trade of Simmons, this year feels different.



Especially since James Harden's arrival.

And while many worried about Harden's fit in Philly, Ducis Rodgers raises a different concern for the team.

One with MVP candidate Joel Embiid.

See why he thinks too much Jojo is a bad thing.
Ben Simmons will be on the bench in Philadelphia Thursday night, boos raining down from all corners of his old home.


It will be important for Rivers to monitor Embiid's minutes and the wear and tear on his body as the playoffs approach.

If they are to do something great, it will be with a healthy Joel Embiid leading the way.
