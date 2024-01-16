PennDOT reduces speed limits on several Philadelphia area roadways

Snow covers parts of the Delaware Valley as winter weather rolls in

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- PennDOT is reducing the speed limit on several roadways in the Philadelphia region due to the winter storm.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel, but those who must head out Tuesday morning will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:

Interstates 76, 95, 295, 476, 676

U.S. Routes 1, 30, 202, 422

State Routes 63 and 309.

Commercial vehicles must stay in the right lane while the speed restriction is in place on these highways. Speed limits will be reduced on other roads as conditions warrant.

Several inches of snow is expected fall Monday night into Tuesday, according to AccuWeather.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire region through 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.