Man dies after being shot by woman he allegedly stabbed in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a man was shot to death Sunday afternoon by a woman he first stabbed in the arm.

It happened on the 3200 block of Montgomery Avenue in the Strawberry Mansion section of the city.

Police tell Action News both of the people involved are 44 years old.

After being stabbed, the woman allegedly grabbed a gun and shot the man in the chest.

Both were rushed to the hospital where the man died.

There was no word on the woman's condition or if she will face charges.