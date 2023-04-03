The program begins on April 3 and will run through November 3.

Street sweeping begins in 14 residential areas across Philadelphia | What to know

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia begins street sweeping in 14 residential areas on Monday.

The 2023 Mechanical Cleaning Pilot Program launched on April 3 in the following areas:

- Frankford: Bridge St. to Adams Ave. from Griscom St. to Torresdale Ave.

- Germantown: Berkley St. to Chelten Ave. from Pulaski Ave. to Wakefield St.

- Kensington: 2nd St. to Kensington Ave. from Tioga St. to Lehigh Ave.

- Logan: Godfrey St. to Roosevelt Blvd. from Broad St. to 5th Sts.

- Nicetown: Broad St. to Clarissa St. from Hunting Park Ave. to Windrim Ave.

- North Central: Broad St. to 22nd St. from Glenwood Ave. to Diamond St.

- Paschall: 58th St. to 70th St. from Greenway Ave. to Dicks St.

- Point Breeze: Christian St. to McKean St. from Broad St. to 24th St.

- Port Richmond: Kensington Ave. to Aramingo Ave. from Tioga St. to Lehigh Ave.

- South Philly: McKean St. to Oregon Ave. from 4th St. to 8th St.

- Southwest: Woodland Ave. to Kingsessing Ave. from 49th St. to Cemetery Ave.

- Strawberry Mansion: Diamond St. to Lehigh Ave. from Sedgley St. to 33rd St.

- West Fairhill: 5th St. to 13th St. from Glenwood Ave. to Susquehanna Ave.

- West Philly: Parkside Ave. to Spring Garden St. from 52nd St. to 40th St.

The program will run through November 3.

No parking signs will be posted where street sweepers will be going through. Parking is restricted between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., on a staggered schedule.

Starting on May 1, drivers caught parked in those areas will be fined.