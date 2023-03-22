The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office is asking for help locating 10 suspects wanted in connection with deadly shootings and stabbings.

Do you know them? Philly DA needs help locating 10 fugitives wanted for homicides

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office is asking for help locating 10 suspects wanted in connection with deadly shootings and stabbings.

DA Larry Krasner says the homicides all took place between August of 2019 and September of last year.

Officials believe there are people out there who know where some of these suspects may be.

A $20,000 reward is offered for information leading to any of these suspects' arrests.

Brandon Brooks is wanted for fatally shooting a 26-year-old Black man on the 6200 block of Chestnut Street on the morning of March 4, 2022. Investigators believe Brooks fired multiple shots at the decedent following an argument. Two 9mm fired cartridge casings were located at the scene, but no crime gun was recovered.

Gregory Burnett is wanted for fatally shooting a 31-year-old male on the 5000 block of Merion Avenue in the early morning hours of August 16, 2020. Investigators believe an argument led to the fatal shooting. The crime gun was recovered from the scene along with multiple .40 caliber fired cartridge casings. In November 2020, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office approved charges of Murder, Possession of an Instrument of Crime (PIC), Conspiracy, and related illegal firearm charges.

Gustavo Casalez is wanted for fatally stabbing a 32-year-old Hispanic man in the abdomen on the 6400 block of Dorel Street on the evening of February 3, 2022. Casalez's weapon was not recovered. Investigators believe the fatal stabbing occurred after an argument between Casalez and the victim. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office approved charges of Murder and Possession of an Instrument of Crime on June 7, 2022.

Jacin Fairfax is wanted for fatally shooting a 29-year-old Black man in the head and upper torso on the banks of Cobbs Creek on April 20, 2020. The crime gun used by Fairfax in this apparent execution-style shooting was not recovered. Investigators have not determined a motive for this homicide.

Basir Gillette is wanted for fatally shooting a 16-year-old Black male in the chest on the 5600 block of Grays Avenue on the evening of May 13, 2021. Gillette also shot and wounded the decedent's 13-year-old cousin during the incident. Investigators believe the shootings stemmed from an argument. No crime gun was recovered from the scene.

Raymond Harcum is wanted for fatally shooting a 26-year-old Black male multiple times in the back and lower extremities on the 1100 block of North 41st Street on the morning of March 19, 2022. Investigators recovered six 9mm fired cartridge casings but no crime gun. The motive for this homicide is unknown. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office approved charges of Murder, Possession of an Instrument of Crime, Reckless Endangerment of Another Person, and related illegal firearm charges on March 31, 2022.

Nadir Mitchell is wanted for his role in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old Black male at 1 North 49th Street on the evening of May 31, 2020. His co-conspirator was arrested shortly after the incident. Investigators recovered eight 9mm fired cartridge casings from the scene, but no crime gun. The motive for this shooting is unknown.

Sabir Seifuddin is wanted for fatally shooting a 30-year-old Black man on the 3900 block of Ford Road in the early morning hours of August 11, 2019. Eyewitnesses told investigators that a verbal altercation between the victim and a group of individuals culminated in the fatal shooting. Seven 9mm fired cartridge casings were recovered from the crime scene by investigators, but the handgun was not.

Kyle Smith is wanted for shooting a 46-year-old Black man in the head on the 5600 block of Osage Avenue on the evening of September 22, 2021. Philadelphia Police transported the victim to Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries the following day. Smith's coconspirator was located and arrested in Florida in February 2022. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office subsequently approved Murder, Robbery, and related charges for both suspects. No crime gun was recovered from the scene.

Nathaniel Thomas is wanted for fatally shooting a 34-year-old Black man in the abdomen on the 6100 block of Baltimore Avenue on the evening of September 11, 2022. The shooting occurred during the course of an attempted carjacking. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office approved charges for Murder, Robbery, Carjacking, Possession of an Instrument of Crime (PIC), and related illegal firearm charges on September 21, 2022. No crime gun was recovered from the scene.