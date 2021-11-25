6abc Thanksgiving Day Parade

Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!

With marching bands, floats and celebrity sightings, the energy was high along the parade route.
By
Watch the 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade was back on the Ben Franklin Parkway for 2021.

You can watch every moment of the holiday celebration in the video above!

A THANKSGIVING TRADITION

The 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade was back on the Ben Franklin Parkway for 2021.



The 102nd annual event featured celebrity and local appearances and performances, including 6abc's Rick Williams, Cecily Tynan, Adam Joseph, Karen Rogers and Alicia Vitarelli; 'Good Morning America's Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee; daytime talk show host Tamron Hall; and TV personality Carson Kressley.

We caught up with one group of friends and family who saw it all from the exact same spot they've been watching the parade for 35 years.

"Get here by 6, 6-ish, set up, and the rest of the gang comes later," said Carol Tracey of Newark, Delaware.

"It's incredible to be back," said Anthony Tracey.



With marching bands, floats and celebrity sightings, the energy was high along the parade route.

"I've come here every year since I was little except for last year, and it's so much fun," said Cali Domico of Westville.

"I was disappointed to miss last year, but it's nice coming back," said Shalie Young of Westville.

Families filled with joy as 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade returns to Parkway. Katie Katro reports for Action News at 6 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2021.



Last year the pandemic forced the parade virtual. The Jaje family was looking forward to being here today to start a new family tradition with the next generation.

"This is our first year with the kids so it's really exciting. They're really excited, they're enjoying everything. Great weather today, so it's just a great day," said Rachel Jaje of Northeast Philadelphia.

"We're glad it's back. We're here this time again having a good time," said John Jake.

And for those marching, riding, waving, and rolling their way up the Parkway, this experience is something special.

"It's great to be out on a beautiful day. It's great for the people to turn out. We've been shuttered in so long, and now we're out celebrating, and it's been a blessed day for us," said James Knott of the Soul Riders Auto Club.



As always, the parade wrapped up with the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus!

