Crash shuts down I-95 SB in Southwest Philadelphia, 2 injured

BREAKING: I-95 SB has been closed for 2 hours in SW Phila. An accident has all lanes blocked at Enterprise Avenue. Take Enterprise Ave. and follow to Island Ave. on-ramp to I-95 SB. ⁦@6abc⁩ pic.twitter.com/DFZGmKXmL5 — Karen Rogers (@karenrogers6abc) November 20, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A two-car crash has injured at least two people and shut down I-95 southbound in Southwest Philadelphia for hours.It happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday on the southbound lanes near Enterprise Avenue.Chopper 6 over the crash site showed one vehicle crashed into the barrier.Both vehicles were towed from the scene, with the second car being moved around 6:30 a.m.Police said two people were injured and taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not released.Drivers were told to expect delays in the hour during the morning rush.