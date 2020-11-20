traffic

Crash shuts down I-95 SB in Southwest Philadelphia, 2 injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A two-car crash has injured at least two people and shut down I-95 southbound in Southwest Philadelphia for hours.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday on the southbound lanes near Enterprise Avenue.

Chopper 6 over the crash site showed one vehicle crashed into the barrier.



Both vehicles were towed from the scene, with the second car being moved around 6:30 a.m.

Police said two people were injured and taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not released.

Drivers were told to expect delays in the hour during the morning rush.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsouthwest philadelphiai 95trafficcrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAFFIC
Center City roads reopen after Election Night closures
New leads in search for shooter who killed a driver on I-95
3 critical, including child, in NY elementary school bus crash
Police ID driver found dead on I-95; search underway for shooter
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly restaurants, gyms brace for new restrictions starting 5 p.m. tonight
How much snow will fall in the Philly region this winter?
How is 2nd wave of COVID-19 impacting local hospitals?
NJ family shares tragic story of loss as COVID deaths skyrocket
Hallahan students plan walkout over school closure
Video shows man with flamethrower atop NYC bus
Eagles player tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots of Sun, Milder This Afternoon
WHO panel advises against remdesivir treatment for COVID
Video: Woman pushed in front of subway, miraculously survives
Top 6: Dog parks in Philadelphia
NJ cannabis bill advances, but lawmakers differ on details
More TOP STORIES News