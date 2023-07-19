Small amount of falling debris leads to I-95 SB lane closures in Pennsport

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A small amount of falling debris is leading to lane closures on I-95 in Philadelphia's Pennport section.

This is happening on I-95 southbound at the 1500 block of South Front Street.

Two southbound lanes have been closed for several hours now as construction crews work to replace a cover plate that fell off.

This will be a temporary fix in order to reopen the road, with a more permanent fix coming later this week.

The cover plate, which slid off, caused a small about of debris to fall to the ground on South Front Street between Tasker Avenue and Dickinson Street.

Though there is parking below, no one was hurt, and there appears to be no property damage.

PennDot says the contractor is cold patching where the cover plate came off in order to reopen the lanes as quickly as possible.

