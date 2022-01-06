COVID-related staffing shortage causing trash pickup delays in Philadelphia

The Streets Department said it is experiencing trash and recycling collection delays because of staffing shortages caused by COVID-19.
In some areas, pickup is at least a day behind, but people are still being told to put trash on their regularly scheduled days.
The department expects the staff shortages to last for several weeks.
To avoid collection delays, residents are strongly encouraged to use the City's Sanitation Convenience Centers open from Monday through Saturday between the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Residents are urged to be mindful of items placed out for collection via our Curb Your Waste Campaign.