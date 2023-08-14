For the president of the Philadelphia Union supporters club, Sons Of Ben, it's crunch time a day before Union takes on Lionel Messi and Inter Miami at Subaru Park.

Messi mania comes to Chester; Philadelphia Union set to take on Inter Miami

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Lionel Messi is known as the greatest soccer player to ever do it, and for local fans, this is their chance to see him play in person at Subaru Park.

Action News spoke to one man who is making it his mission that no matter who the opponent is the Union feels the love.

"This is going to be the new railing banner," says Ryan Bross, whose sewing machine is working overtime.

For the president of the Philadelphia Union supporters club, Sons Of Ben, it's crunch time a day before Union takes on Inter Miami in the 2023 Leagues Cup semifinal.

"We're basically treating this like it's an MLS playoff game," he said.

It's Bross' job to make the team, namely its fans, look good. Hand stitching and painting larger-than-life banners displaying Philly pride.

"There's just so many more eyes on the league. People are watching the league who have never watched before," said Bross.

Those new eyes are all searching out one superstar, Lionel Messi. The world-famous World Cup champion, arguably the best to ever do it, is now playing for Miami in the MLS.

"Someone in the Philadelphia region could be coming to the game because they know who Messi is," said Bross. "They might leave being more interested, maybe I should come to more Union games."

Inter Miami is now 5-0 with Messi as captain. Tickets to Tuesday's match sold out in less than eight minutes and are soaring on the secondary market.

Union says it expects people to go all out on Tuesday when tailgating. There will be live music playing outside the stadium starting at 4 p.m.