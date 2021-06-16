vigil

Vigil held for 21-year-old shot and killed in Port Richmond during dirt bike gathering

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Vigil held for 21-year-old shot and killed in Port Richmond

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A vigil was held in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section for 21-year-old Angel Rodriguez.

Police say he was shot and killed on Saturday evening just before midnight at what detectives describe as an illegal car racing event with hundreds in attendance.

RELATED: Authorities identify 21-year-old fatally shot during large dirt bike, motorcycle gathering

At the vigil Tuesday evening, there were many tears shed and loved ones embracing each other.

"All he wanted was to ride motorcycles. That was his life," said his mother, Jackeline Martinez.

Martinez and Angel's sister Amanda say the support they had at Butler Street and Aramingo Avenue meant so much.

"I really do appreciate it, and I wanna say thank you for everything," said Amanda Rodriguez.

Police say the intersection is where Angel was shot and killed.

His family says he was just there on Saturday to ride his bike, which he loved.

His mom also had something to say to the killer.

"I leave it up to God. What done is done. They're not going to return him back to me," said Martinez.

Throughout the evening, family and friends lit candles and wrote personal messages to the 21-year-old.

There was also a prayer said by Frank Sistrunk. He says he was a mentor to Angel for almost 20 years, and he was devastated by the news.

"People's sons and daughters are dying daily, and it's senseless," said Sistrunk.

With so many people in attendance on Saturday night, police believe someone knows something or who the shooter is.

But so far, they say no one has come forward to help.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
port richmond (philadelphia)fatal shootingstreet racingdirt bikevigil
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VIGIL
Sea Isle City event honors service members killed in Kabul
Vigil held for man killed during botched 'ghost gun' sale
Montco youth football team honors player killed in house fire
Hundreds attend vigil to remember victims of SC mass shooting
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Jefferson Hospital adjusts safety protocols after deadly shooting
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
More TOP STORIES News