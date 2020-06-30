Video shows suspect set fire to Center City Wawa snack rack

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect who set fire inside a Center City Wawa during the riots last month.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. on May 31 at the Wawa on the 1100 block of Market Street.

Police said numerous individuals entered the store and began looting the business.

Police released surveillance video Tuesday showing one suspect using an open flame and setting fire to a snack rack located at the store's entrance.

As the fire grows, another person, who police call a 'concerned looter,' kicks the rack out of the way.

When police officers arrived at the Wawa, they extinguished the fire.

The ATF Arson Task Force is seeking the public's help in identifying the person responsible for setting the fire.

Police said the looting and theft to the property are being investigated separately.

Anyone with information should contact Arson Task Force at 215-446-7875.
center city philadelphiatheftfirelootingwawaarsonarson investigation
