Philadelphia Zoo's western lowland gorilla Ajabu moving next year

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A bittersweet announcement from the Philadelphia Zoo.

Ajabu, the zoo's 6-year-old western lowland gorilla, is moving to another zoo next year.

Ajabu made big headlines when he was born in 2017 to another zoo resident, Kira.

His move comes as a recommendation from the American Association of Zoos and Aquariums gorilla survival species plan.

His new home will be announced soon.

We do know that when he arrives, he will become part of a "bachelor group" there.