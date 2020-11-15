philadelphia zoo

Young flamingo rehabilitated by team at Philadelphia Zoo

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Keith Hinshaw works as the Director of Animal Health in a largely-hidden hospital on the campus of the Philadelphia Zoo.

"As a veterinarian, when you know you've helped an animal, it's a great feeling," said Hinshaw.

In the Philadelphia Zoo's Animal Health Center, miracles such as the birth of a baby gorilla have taken place. Most recently, the Philadelphia Zoo rehabilitated a young flamingo with a leg injury back to health.

With seven full-time staff members, the Zoo's Animal Health Center has over 100 years of combined experience. They have published groundbreaking publications after studying animal diseases, serving as a model for zoos across the country.

Hinshaw and his veterinary team collaborate with various medical professionals in the Philadelphia area, such as the University of Pennsylvania, including doctors who otherwise treat humans.

Even when the Zoo remained closed to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital never closed.

"Despite the challenges that we faced with the pandemic, we are not able and we are not willing to cut any corners here," said Hinshaw. "We are going to provide the best possible veterinary care for the animals."

