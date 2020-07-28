Marlins COVID-19 outbreak leaves Yankees vs. Phillies in jeopardy

Long before the scheduled first pitch, the first game of a two-game series in Philadelphia was postponed due to numerous positive tests for the Miami Marlins. Over the weekend, the Marlins won two of three against the host Phillies.
The Yankees and Phillies are still slated to play on Tuesday night in Philadelphia before the same two clubs are due to open a two-game series at Yankees Stadium on Wednesday.
On Monday, the Yankees were locked down in their Philadelphia hotel.
Both the Phillies and Yankees underwent the saliva test for COVID-19, and were awaiting the outcome.
The Yankees have their own clubhouse staff while in Philadelphia, a person familiar with their plans told the Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because details were not disclosed
ESPN reports it is possible the teams could play a doubleheader Tuesday, but the more likely scenario is a single game Tuesday followed by a doubleheader in the Bronx on Wednesday or Thursday.
Jake Arrieta, the Phillies' scheduled Monday starter, was penciled in for Tuesday, with Zach Eflin due to pitch Wednesday.
The Yankees were slated to start former Phillies pitcher J.A. Happ on Monday followed by Gerrit Cole on Tuesday. Happ was listed as Tuesday's probable pitcher as of late Monday night, meaning Cole would get the home opener Wednesday.
Happ, who made his major league debut with Philadelphia in 2007, is 5-0 with a 1.45 ERA in five career starts against his original team.
The Yankees are coming off a weekend series win at Washington, where they took two of three. New York rebounded from a 9-2 loss on Saturday, rallying late for a 3-2 win Sunday.
The Phillies are coming off an 11-6 loss to the Marlins on Sunday in which they blew an early four-run lead. Bryce Harper, who homered in the first inning, wore a mask when he reached base after Phillies manager Joe Girardi alerted his players to a potential outbreak with the Marlins.
"You have to be safe," said Girardi, a former Yankees manager. "You can't really be in contact with a lot of people because you put everybody in danger."
While Harper hit his first homer Sunday, former Yankee Didi Gregorius is 4-for-11 in his first three games with Philadelphia. Gregorius spent the previous five seasons with the Yankees, who did not retain him when they pursued and ultimately signed Cole.
Arrieta, entering his third season with the Phillies, hopes to continue showing he is recovered after missing most of the second half of last season with an elbow injury. He was 8-8 with a 4.64 ERA before his season ended in mid-August.
Arrieta is 3-2 with a 3.98 ERA in nine career appearances (eight starts) against the Yankees.
🚨BREAKING: The Phillies game tonight has been officially postponed against the Yankees at CBP— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) July 27, 2020
Official statement from Major League Baseball@6abc #Phillies #Yankees #Marlins pic.twitter.com/tgajZm1tRv
Marlins Scramble
More than a dozen Marlins players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that stranded the team in Philadelphia.
July 27, 2020
Marlins CEO Derek Jeter released a statement saying the health of players and staff was his organization's primary focus.
"We have conducted another round of testing for our players and staff, and our team will remain in Philadelphia pending the results of those tests," Jeter said.
Miami's home opener against Baltimore was postponed as was Tuesday's finale of the two-game series at Marlins Park.
The Marlins scrambled for roster replacements and the Orioles were flying home from Miami without playing a game.
"Obviously, we don't want any player to get exposed. It's not a positive thing," baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said on the MLB Network. "But I don't see it as a nightmare. We built the protocols to allow us to continue to play. That's why we have the expanded rosters, that's why we have the pool of additional players. And we think we can keep people safe and continue to play."
Nine Marlins players on the 30-man roster, two taxi squad players and two staff members tested positive, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because the results hadn't been publicly disclosed.
The Marlins postponed their flight home Sunday night after their series finale against the Phillies.
🚨 The Miami Marlins have cancelled their flight from Philly to Miami today @6abc has learned— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) July 27, 2020
Marlins were scheduled to fly to Miami Sunday after the finale vs Phillies but had postponed until today but now Marlins forced to postpone flight out of Philadelphia again#Marlins https://t.co/bRNf5Yoc1m pic.twitter.com/UydJ7R7oQ8
RELATED: City supports Marlins' quarantine in Philadelphia after positive COVID-19 tests
The Orioles planned to fly to Baltimore from Miami on Monday night. They are scheduled to host the Marlins in a two-game series starting Wednesday.
"If the testing results are acceptable, the Marlins will resume play in Baltimore on Wednesday against the Orioles," Manfred said.
The Marlins placed infielder Garrett Cooper, outfielder Harold Ramírez and right-hander José Ureña on the injured list. They claimed right-hander Justin Shafer and left-hander Josh Smith off waivers from Cincinnati, and will likely rely heavily on reinforcements from their training camp in Jupiter, Florida.
Because there are no minor league games this season, teams are allowed to retain 60 players each. They have 30-man rosters during the first two weeks of the season plus a taxi squad of up to three players for every road trip, giving them immediate options to replace ailing players.
The Marlins could bus from Philadelphia to Baltimore.
"Postponing tonight's home opener was the correct decision to ensure we take a collective pause and try to properly grasp the totality of this situation," Jeter said.
Ureña was scratched from his scheduled start in Sunday's game, and catcher Jorge Alfaro went on the injured list Friday. No reasons were given for the moves, and it was unclear when the Marlins received the latest positive test results.
Atlanta might have been the source of the Marlins' outbreak. They played exhibition games there Tuesday and Wednesday against the Braves, who have since been without their top two catchers, Tyler Flowers and Travis d'Arnaud, after both showed symptoms of COVID-19.
Watch Commissioner Manfred's entire interview with Tom Verducci on MLB Tonight. pic.twitter.com/oAyJ1NoEyk— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 27, 2020
Talk of Baseball
The Marlins' outbreak was the talk of baseball, disrupting Major League Baseball's schedule on the fifth day of the pandemic-delayed season.
Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez summed up the situation in a season barely underway.
"I'm going to be honest with you: I'm scared," Martinez said.
Martinez choked on his words as he discussed the situation. Martinez missed time last season because of a heart condition, and the Nationals are scheduled to play in Miami this weekend.
"My level of concern went from about an eight to a 12. I mean this thing really hits home now," Martinez said. "I got guys in our clubhouse that are really concerned, as well."
Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria will be kept away from his team after experiencing a "slight cough and nasal congestion," general manager Rick Hahn said. Tests were planned.
Coming just days into the 60-game season, the Marlins' outbreak raised anew questions about Manfred's plan for navigating the pandemic.
"Now we REALLY get to see if MLB is going to put players health first," tweeted Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price, who opted out of playing this season. "Remember when Manfred said players health was PARAMOUNT?! Part of the reason I'm at home right now is because players health wasn't being put first. I can see that hasn't changed."
Now we REALLY get to see if MLB is going to put players health first. Remember when Manfred said players health was PARAMOUNT?! Part of the reason I’m at home right now is because players health wasn’t being put first. I can see that hasn’t changed.— David Price (@DAVIDprice24) July 27, 2020
Manfred said test results should be available late Monday and there likely will be a public update Tuesday. He said there are factors that would force MLB to alter plans.
"A team losing a number of players that rendered it completely non-competitive would be an issue that we would have to address and have to think about making a change," he said. "Whether that was shutting down a part of the season, the whole season, that depends on the circumstances. Same thing with respect to league-wide. You get to a certain point league wide where it does become a health threat, and we certainly would shut down at that point."
Dr. Andrew Morris, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Toronto, said the Marlins' outbreak isn't a surprise because MLB's plan was seriously flawed.
"Baseball is in huge trouble," Morris said. "It makes me wonder if they are listening to the advice of experts or whether their experts are giving them good advice. This was not a plan anyone who knows what they are talking about would have conceived. It's playing out like it was supposed to play out."
MLB and the union held talks Monday after aspects of the protocols were widely ignored during the season's first four days, such as the prohibitions on high-fives and other physical celebrations.
Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell said that in the wake of Marlins' outbreak, his team will double down on efforts to be safe.
"This was a huge punch to the face, a realization that we have to be perfect," Counsell said. "It feels like a tough task, but we're going to try and get it right."
The NBA and NHL plan to resume their seasons in bubble environments, with basketball at Lake Buena Vista, Florida, and hockey at Edmonton, Alberta, and Toronto.
----
ESPN & The Associated Press contributed to this report.