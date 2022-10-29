Phillies watch party set to bring in over 200 people

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Larry Borden, the CEO of Aardvark Mobile Tours and Mobile Health in Conshohocken, is throwing a watch party for around 250 people for the first game of the World Series as the Phillies take on the Astros.

"We have probably five or six different areas that people are going to be watching the game from. We have musicians coming tonight, and we have a caterer full bar," said Borden.

He gave his employees the day off as party preparations are underway.

"I hope it's a fun game I hope the boys destroy the Astros I want to see the bats hitting tonight," said Borden.

Borden collects Phillies memorabilia and will have some on display at the party.

"I can't wait to see what happens tonight and do it with a bunch of friends and family and co-workers," said Borden.

Of course, Borden can't forget the party favors.

"Everybody's gonna get a trash can during the game, you can beat on the trash can. You know what I'm talking about 2017 Astros, we're not going to forget, not in Philly we're not," said Borden.