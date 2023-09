Philly Bike Ride returns on October 14 to promote inclusivity, spotlight importance of bike safety in the city

Thousands of cyclists will take over the streets, going through Old City to Manayunk for a seven to 20 mile route.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philly Bike ride is back in the city for the second year in a row.

Thousands of cyclists will take over the streets, going through Old City to Manayunk for a seven to 20 mile route.

While the ride promotes inclusivity, it also spotlights the importance of bike safety in the city.

The Philly Bike Ride will take place on Saturday, October 14. Tickets are required to participate.

To register for the race, CLICK HERE.