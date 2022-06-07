How one Doylestown cyclist continues to support cancer research despite challenges

And 6abc is a partner for the event.
For a pro cyclist in that pack, the fight is personal.
In 2019, Chris Baccash of Doylestown was on the verge of his best pro cycling year ever.
Then it came to a screeching halt.
"All of a sudden, I was hearing music. And it wasn't like having a song stuck in my head. I was like being at a concert," recalled Chris of that December 2019 day.
"Then I had a big seizure," he continues.
When he woke in a hospital, Chris learned he had a large brain tumor.
Through three operations and proton beam radiation, he kept on cycling.
It's a love he's had since he was little, watching the Tour de France on TV with his older brother.
"It's the part of Chris that likes adrenaline a little bit too much," he said with a smile and a twinkle in his eye.
"And ultimately, I ended up racing my bike in college a little bit. And after I graduated, racing a whole lot," he added.
Chris was a founding member of the Doylestown Bike Works pro team.
The racing, but not riding, has been on hold since his diagnosis.
"It helps physiologically and psychologically. It's good for us - circulation helps clear the pipes. And for me, it makes me happy," he said.
Chris's story is the subject of a new documentary, The Mountains We Climb.
When the Cancer Society heard about him, it invited him to join its DetermiNATION team.
"We were like - we have the perfect event for you, the perfect cause," says Ashley LaPlaca, ACS DetermiNATION development manager.
Endurance events help the team raise money for the American Cancer Society and give cancer survivors a way to give back.
Novices are welcome - and even get training help.
"If you're on Team Determination, you're working with an ACS staff member," said LaPlaca.
About 2,000 riders are expected Sunday on routes ranging from 20 to 100 miles.
"It's the perfect thing for all levels of cyclists," she notes.
Through the 50 years, the Bike-A-Thon has raised over $30 million for the American Cancer Society.
"I want to help people find resilience through being in good shape," said Chris.
He says the ride is also a great way to unplug and spend time with a friend.
"In this day and age, it's rate that we get to spend just four hours or five hours next to somebody without our phones engaged in conversation and taking in a shared experience," he said.
You can still sign up online at ACS Bike-A-Thon 2022.
You can also register Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the plaza in front of the American Cancer Society at 1818 Market Street.