Several Philadelphia schools forced to go virtual due to COVID-19 protocols

By
Several Philly schools forced to go virtual due to COVID protocol

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Six schools within the Philadelphia School District are on a "pause" and have switched to virtual learning.

The A. Philip Randolph Career Academy in East Falls is the latest school placed on a "48-hour pause" by the city's health department. Already, the ninth-grade class of the school is quarantined.

The Philadelphia Health Department puts a school on pause for 48 hours and then assesses how to move forward. Health officials will decide if they should quarantine the entire school, a class or a group of students.

When schools are put on pause or told to quarantine, they move studies to virtual and digital learning.

The latest wave of COVID-19 infections has teachers at a Philadelphia school demanding more be done to protect them in the classroom.



"We trust their recommendations and guidance and we follow it to a "T"," said Philadelphia School District Spokesperson Monica Lewis. "We've had those schools pause or close in-person learning, and the students will be learning digital learning options until their pause date ends. We're not blind to the fact that numbers are going up right now we're doing everything we can to make sure our mitigation efforts are upheld."

Olney Charter High School is not part of the Philadelphia School District but moved to virtual learning Monday after school officials say 41 teachers called out in protest following the death of a student from COVID-19.

Alayna Thach, 17, passed away last week. Her funeral was held on Saturday.
Some of the teaching staff became critical of the school's handling of Thach's death.

Aspira, the company that owns the charter school, said it has implemented multiple preventative measures COVID with sanitation and safety.

They released a statement saying, in part, the teachers are "demanding additional safety protocols without citing any relevant detailed claim despite the fact the school administration has taken thorough open measures to protect the health and safety of students and staff."

The union fired back, saying:

"Aspira's dishonest reaction to pleas for safety in the wake of the death of a 12th grader just last week from COVID-19 clearly illustrates their depraved priorities - more concerned with their public image than with the safety of students and staff."

Thach was an honor student who was looking at colleges. A representative for Aspira said staff and students are taking it hard, and they arranged for in-person counseling on Monday.

