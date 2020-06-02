Philadelphia curfew in effect at 8:30 p.m. so residents can vote in primary, Center City closures continue

The city announced the curfew will begin at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 2 to allow residents time to vote and return home before the curfew goes into effect. The curfew continues through 6 a.m. Wednesday, June 3.
Today is the PA Primary Election. Tonight’s curfew begins at 8:30 p.m. to allow residents time to vote and return home before curfew.— City of Philadelphia (@PhiladelphiaGov) June 2, 2020
Polls opened at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. tonight. #PhillyVotes https://t.co/fH7PVUZArx
Polls in Philadelphia are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
City officials instituted a citywide curfew due to the looting and vandalism that erupted over the past few days following peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd while in police custody.
Officials have also closed some streets in Center City. The closure area runs from Market Street to Walnut Street, from the Delaware River to the Schuylkill River. The closure continues until further notice.
SEPTA bus, subway, and trolley access will also be restricted.
Residents and business operators within Center City will be permitted access.
City of Philadelphia buildings in Center City, such as the Quadplex (City Hall, MSB, One Parkway, and CJC), 1234 Market, 11th and Market, and others are closed Tuesday due to the demonstrations.
Officials said public safety, all field personnel, and those who are not assigned to Center City locations should report to work as regularly scheduled. Employees who are able to work virtually will continue to do so.