Penn's Landing fireworks event canceled due to threats of storm

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia officials announced cancellations for Saturday night's firework show and concert at Penn's Landing amid inclement weather.The Wawa Welcome America fireworks and U.S. Army Band Concert scheduled for Penn's Landing on July 2 has many disappointed who showed up to the park early, hoping to secure their seats."The fireworks are canceled? Oh, I didn't know that," said Marsha Lewis from Southwest Philadelphia, who brought her entire family to the waterfront for a day of fun.She said it's unfortunate they'll have to leave earlier than planned because of the weather.Sahiry Peraca from Orlando, who came to town for the holiday weekend to visit family, was also disappointed by the news."I was really sad. I wanted to see the fireworks," Peraca said.Still, the news didn't stop most people from enjoying their day.Plenty of residents and tourists came to the waterfront to relax in the hammocks, go for a walk, or get a bite to eat."We try to go to like different sceneries that are nice relaxing and try to have father and daughter time. So today was our Penn's Landing day," said Shaunelle Thomas from Overbrook.There are other fireworks shows scheduled for the rest of the weekend.A fireworks show will be held after the Philadelphia Phillies game Sunday night and another on the parkway Monday.Some towns like Phoenixville, which had planned on having fireworks Saturday night, postponed to a rain date of July 9.