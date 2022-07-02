fireworks

Penn's Landing fireworks event canceled due to threats of storm

A fireworks show will be held after the Philadelphia Phillies game Sunday night and another on the parkway Monday.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Penn's Landing fireworks event canceled due to inclement weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia officials announced cancellations for Saturday night's firework show and concert at Penn's Landing amid inclement weather.

The Wawa Welcome America fireworks and U.S. Army Band Concert scheduled for Penn's Landing on July 2 has many disappointed who showed up to the park early, hoping to secure their seats.

"The fireworks are canceled? Oh, I didn't know that," said Marsha Lewis from Southwest Philadelphia, who brought her entire family to the waterfront for a day of fun.

She said it's unfortunate they'll have to leave earlier than planned because of the weather.

Sahiry Peraca from Orlando, who came to town for the holiday weekend to visit family, was also disappointed by the news.

"I was really sad. I wanted to see the fireworks," Peraca said.

Still, the news didn't stop most people from enjoying their day.

Plenty of residents and tourists came to the waterfront to relax in the hammocks, go for a walk, or get a bite to eat.

"We try to go to like different sceneries that are nice relaxing and try to have father and daughter time. So today was our Penn's Landing day," said Shaunelle Thomas from Overbrook.

There are other fireworks shows scheduled for the rest of the weekend.

A fireworks show will be held after the Philadelphia Phillies game Sunday night and another on the parkway Monday.

Some towns like Phoenixville, which had planned on having fireworks Saturday night, postponed to a rain date of July 9.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventspenns landing (philadelphia)weathereventsfireworks
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIREWORKS
Saturday night concert and fireworks cancelled for weather
Philadelphia area July 4th fireworks list 2022
How to prevent fireworks-related injuries, fires
Tips on keeping pets safe, happy during 4th of July celebrations
TOP STORIES
Hard Rock deal ends casino strike threat in Atlantic City
AccuWeather: Tracking Thunderstorms This Evening
Uvalde school police chief resigns from city council
Pedestrian struck and killed in Atlantic City
Police: 19-year-old killed in Kensington double shooting
Locals prepare for July 4 weekend in Philly
Holiday weekend festivities begin early down the Jersey Shore
Show More
Officials: 1 person dead, several firefighters injured in Montco fire
Man charged with first-degree murder in Delco road rage shooting
Experts predict large volume of travelers for July 4 weekend
Troubleshooters: PGW to reverse Weather Normalization Adjustment
Philadelphia area July 4th fireworks list for 2022
More TOP STORIES News