EMBED >More News Videos This Father's Day felt a little bit different as everyone continues to practice safe social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This Father's Day felt a little bit different as everyone continues to practice safe social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.Parc in Rittenhouse was just one of the places where families were enjoying outdoor dining on Sunday, especially since on Mother's Day outdoor seating wasn't allowed.Katie Katro caught up with many families spending time with their loved ones. Watch her full report below.