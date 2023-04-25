Father charged after apparent accidental shooting of 5-year-old son in Olney

A 5-year-old boy was shot and wounded on Monday morning, Philadelphia police say.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia father has been charged after he allegedly shot his 5-year-old son in what appears to be an accidental shooting.

It happened around 9 a.m. Monday at a home in the 200 block of W. Fisher Avenue.

The district attorney's office said 29-year-old Nicholas Pagan was handling a gun in the living room with his 5-year-old and 9-year-old sons nearby.

Several of Pagan's friends were also present, the D.A.'s office said.

While Pagan was handling the gun it went off, striking the 5-year-old, according to investigators.

The child was last reported to be in stable condition at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children.

The gun involved has not been recovered. The D.A.'s office said Pagan's friends can be seen leaving the property before police arrive, possibly with the gun.

A shotgun was recovered in the second floor of the home, the D.A.'s office said, noting that having the gun violated his house arrest and probation for an illegal gun possession conviction last month.

Pagan has been charged with aggravated assault, weapons offenses and endangering the welfare of children.

He is being held on $2 million bail and has been ordered to stay away from the victims.