Man dead after shooting in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia

Friday, December 9, 2022 6:38PM
A man is dead after a number of shots were fired in Philadelphia's Wissinoming neighborhood.

It happened on the 2000 block of Carver Street around 10 a.m. Friday.

Police say that's where a 29-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

He later died at the hospital.

Officers blocked off a large portion of the street, and investigators appeared to be focused on both a black car and a white car at the scene.

Investigators are trying to piece together a motive.

