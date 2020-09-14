hispanic heritage

'Support Latino Business Day' kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Across the nation, it's National Support Latino Business Day.

Here in Philadelphia, the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hopes it will inspire you to lift up our local Latino entrepreneurs.

There are many ways you can get involved from shopping to dining and more.

The event is a way to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month, which officially begins Tuesday, September 15.

The Chamber says there are many ways we can show some love to our local Latino businesses, especially as we all weather this crisis together.

"I think it's a moment for us to really think about the impact Latinos have," says Jennifer Rodriguez, president and CEO of the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. "Say 'hi' to a neighbor that you may not know, go and walk around South Philadelphia or North Philadelphia. Enter the little businesses and really spend a few dollars if you can, because ultimately, we're supporting our local economy."

"It really is critical that individually we invest in our communities, that we do not let our commercial quarters down," Rodriguez adds. "Support any business you can, whether it's a nail salon or a dry cleaner or a restaurant."

There will be seminars and events, including Dine Latino Restaurant Week, which runs September 30 through October 4.

They are also planning Latino Takeout Weekend.
More TOP STORIES News