Crime Fighters: Who killed Lameer Boyd?

Lameer Boyd was killed on the night of Monday, July 18, at 52nd Street and Larchwood Avenue in West Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An uncle is making a plea for help to find the person who shot and killed his nephew.

Jamahal Boyd said it was back in early June when he talked to his nephew Lameer Boyd about options for his future.

"I run an $8 million organization and he was just enamored with that and was telling me that he, you know, was getting ready to start this program at school, baby on the way, he wanted to do some different things with his life," he said.

Unfortunately, just before 10 p.m. on Monday, July 18, the 18-year-old was gunned down near the intersection of 52nd Street and Larchwood Avenue in West Philadelphia.

"By the hail of over 50 bullets, 34 which hit him and 13 which connected with him in the head," Jamahal Boyd said.

That excessiveness is really troubling to Boyd's family.

"What was it that this 18-year-old, less than 120-pound young man could have done, said, or, perpetrated that will make them want to overkill him? Kill him first, but overkill him?" Jamahal Boyd said.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

Boyd says he has joined the conversations Philadelphia officials are having to combat gun violence.

"Make sure that we're looking at this not just as a family of the victim but an advocate for the change," he said. "We need to take our communities back."