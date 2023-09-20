Vehicle involved in illegal car meetup confiscated, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are reporting progress in tracking down vehicles involved in illegal car meetups.

Officers said Tuesday they confiscated a fluorescent green car from across the river in New Jersey.

Investigators say that same car was seen drifting and doing donuts at Broad Street and Washington Avenue over the weekend.

Packs of people rooting on the driver stood dangerously close to the car, which blocked at least one vehicle in the busy intersection.

Police have not said if the driver is under arrest.

But they are pledging to "hold participants accountable."