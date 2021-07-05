Philly Proud

Philly Proud: Overbrook woman turns her focus to local park

By and Heather Grubola
EMBED <>More Videos

Overbrook woman turns her focus to local park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For more than 15 years, Nicole Chandler has devoted her extra time to create beautiful spaces in city parks.

The projects are more than just pleasing to the eye, they're also soothing to the soul.

You could say Chandler is a true Philadelphian. She was born, raised, residing for 52 years, and working for Septa for 25 years with near-perfect attendance. Now, she's living in Overbrook, right near Morris Park, which happens to be her current focus.

"Back in 2005, the city of Philadelphia, it was back then it was called The Fairmont Parks Commission. They had written that park out of this budget. So they were basically going to let that park just naturalize, which means just let everything grow wild," she said.

She didn't like what the overgrown park looked like in the neighborhood that she loved so much.

"I just begin clearing the natural lands area with volunteers. We removed over 100 tons of debris, invasive plant, and materials," she said.

That same year, Chandler adopted the park space and started a nonprofit called Keep Royal Gardens Beautiful. The organization has volunteers participate in workshops that encourage using nature as a therapeutic tool.

"Lot of projects in nature, you can release anger, you can release stress, removing invasive plants, or materials such as Japanese knotweed, Milo minute, multifold rolls," she said. "Invasive trees that need to come down. So chopping down trees, doing that type of manual work, it's a stress relief, or it's an aid, it's a natural way to release your anger.

She also built a serenity garden for relaxing and designed a trail lined with signage that prompts thoughts for self-improvement and reflection.

"Everybody is welcomed because mental health is a universal problem. You know, it affects everybody. It has no discrimination," she said. "It's free. It doesn't cost you anything, but learning how to use it as a tool to heal yourself."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphianrgphilly proud
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILLY PROUD
Army veteran using his experience with PTSD to help others
Mother uses therapy dogs to help college students
Students raise $3,000 from lemonade stand for teachers in Montco
Nonprofit helps adults with autism communicate using letter board
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News