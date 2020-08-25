Morning Moms: Joie Black takes her daughter to work during the pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In today's Morning Moms, Joie Black brings her nearly 2-year-old daughter, Ryan, to work with her.She works with a small staff at Transit Services in Westville, Gloucester County, and Black says little Ryan has become a staple in their work family.They even turned the office into a practice field for field hockey, so they can play together.Ryan reads, draws, dances, sings, and has even started reciting her ABCs all while mom works.