Police find group of 300 to 400 people partying in Strawberry Mansion

A police vehicle was damaged as officers tried to disperse the crowd.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police responding to a report of a man with gun came upon a group of hundreds partying in the street.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday, police received the initial call concerning a man with a gun on the 2500 block of North 33rd Street in Strawberry Mansion.

When officers arrived, police said they found a rowdy crowd of 300 to 400 people in the roadway.

Additional officers were called in to help break up the group.

RELATED: Large crowd of visitors at Pennypack Park sparks Philadelphia police response
EMBED More News Videos

Neighbors are concerned after crowds were gathering at Pennypack Park.



At one point, someone jumped on the hood of a police car damaging the vehicle's windshield.

A police vehicle was damaged as officers broke up a large gathering in Strawberry Mansion.



Police were eventually able to disperse the crowd.

No arrests were made. There was no further information on if a man with a gun was located.

This is the second weekend in a row that there's been a huge gathering in Philadelphia amid the coronavirus pandemic where city and state leaders prohibit large groups.

RELATED: Philadelphia prohibiting large public events through February 2021
EMBED More News Videos

The City of Philadelphia said on Tuesday that it will not allow any large public events through February 2021, and that includes parades.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
strawberry mansion (philadelphia)coronaviruspartycovid 19 pandemicphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed, 2 men critical in Brewerytown shooting
32-year-old man shot dead in the city's Cedarbrook section: Police
'Filth-Adelphia is Back': Philadelphia neighbors say trash is piling up
Relief effort underway to help North Coventry fire victims
Community remembers 18-year-old allegedly killed by ex-boyfriend
'Setting off alarms': Murphy says NJ's COVID-19 numbers are climbing
Gov. Wolf: No truth to rumor he's closing Pennsylvania schools
Show More
VIDEO: Woman assaulted in NJ Staples in dispute over mask
Teen arrested in Twitter hack that hit Obama, Gates accounts
Community rallies around North Coventry Twp. fire victims
No new positive results for Phillies; Cardinals game postponed
Election offices preparing for more voters to mail in ballots
More TOP STORIES News