Police find group of 300 to 400 people partying in Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police responding to a report of a man with gun came upon a group of hundreds partying in the street.Around 2 a.m. Saturday, police received the initial call concerning a man with a gun on the 2500 block of North 33rd Street in Strawberry Mansion.When officers arrived, police said they found a rowdy crowd of 300 to 400 people in the roadway.Additional officers were called in to help break up the group.At one point, someone jumped on the hood of a police car damaging the vehicle's windshield.Police were eventually able to disperse the crowd.No arrests were made. There was no further information on if a man with a gun was located. This is the second weekend in a row that there's been a huge gathering in Philadelphia amid the coronavirus pandemic where city and state leaders prohibit large groups.