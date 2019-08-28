Philadelphia police asking for help after 3 armed robberies in Spring Garden

Police say a man with a gun came up behind a woman at night. All she had was a bag of groceries.So detectives say the suspect took those and ran off.
In fact, over the past 3 weeks police believe the same man has committed the same type of armed robbery in 3 locations.
Another one happened in the 500 block of N. 18th Street and one in the 700 block of North 17th Street.
It happened right behind an apartment complex in the parking lot at 10:00 p.m. That's where the suspect stole a man's iPhone, MacBook Air and wallet.
Neighbor Sarah Griffith says you always have to be prepared.
"I think you just need to be with your eyes opened and be cautious," she said.
But what's got neighbors even more worried is the armed robberies are overlapping with a spree of burglaries in the same area.
Last week, we did a story about four home break-ins and burglaries in Spring Garden.
Police believe a man caught on a Ring doorbell camera is responsible for those crimes.
But on Wednesday, Philadelphia Police Lt. Pat Doherty wouldn't call this a crime wave.
He said, "This happens. You notice when there's an uptick in crime, then we go weeks and months with lulls and nothing."
He says the department needs help.
"You don't have to get involved, just look at your camera," said Doherty.
As for an explanation for all the crime, neighbor Alisha Welcome says many people see a gentrifying neighborhood as a place for opportunity, and in this case, it's to do wrong.
"They turn to crime cause there's no other outlet and that's just so sad," said Doherty.