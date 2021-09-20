Philly Pops returns to in-person concerts with hat tip to Sinatra, Xmas show

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philly Pops are back and it's music to our ears.The return to in-person concerts at the Kimmel Cultural Campus kicks off on September 24. Karen Rogers has a preview in this week's 6abc Loves the Arts.The Philly Pops has a full season in store ranging from the classics to favorites."From Abba to Star Wars to the Beatles to Christmas music," says David Charles Abell, the Music Director and Principal Conductor of Philly Pops.Abell, who trained at Yale and Juilliard, will be making his official debut as Principal Conductor."I've been conducting Philly Pops since 2013 when I first came to do a Christmas series. I'm just thrilled," he contributes.The first show of the season will be Sinatra: A Man and His Music. Emmy award-winner Rickey Minor will serve as guest conductor. Minor is known for working with some of the greatest names in musical history."I became a bass player with Gladys Knight at 19," Minor says.He spent nearly a decade as musical director for Whitney Houston."At 22, I met this girl trying to get a record deal and that was Whitney Houston at 18," explains Minor, "She's like a sister to me."The iconic 1966 Sinatra at the Sands album is the inspiration for the set.Minor's mentor is legendary producer Quincy Jones, who was Sinatra's producer on the original album."That gave me a deeper insight to the music, and his relationship with Sinatra," Minor says.The Philly Pops season continues with Abba: Mamma Mia and More."We're doing a lot of their classic hits like the Winner Takes It All, Dancing Queen, Gimme, Gimme, Gimme, Chiquitita," David says.The Finnish vocal group Rajaton will make a guest appearance."They have a similar tradition of choral singing," says Abell.The Pops holiday tradition returns in December with 'Christmas: Spectacular Sounds of the Season! Tickets for shows are on sale now.Kimmel Cultural Campus, 300 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19102, United States