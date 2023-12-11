ARTZ Philadelphia uses the magic of fine arts to bring joy and stimulate memories for people living with dementia and their care partners.

How a Philly art program brings joy to those living with dementia

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Susan Shifrin was working at a small museum when a patron asked if she could create some kind of programming for people living with dementia. Shifrin was in a unique position to empathize with that community.

"My mother was diagnosed with dementia and lived for 20 years with it," she said. "So, I have personal experience of being on the caregiving end."

She created a program where people with dementia and their caretakers could focus their attention on a work of art, sparking conversation and imagination that may be difficult to discover in other environments.

And when it was time for her to move on from that institution, she formed her own nonprofit.

"I founded ARTZ Philadelphia in 2013," said Shifrin. "Its mission is to provide opportunities for people living with dementia and their care partners to engage and come together around arts and culture."

Now in its 10th official year, ARTZ Philadelphia travels to various institutions to bring joy and stimulate memories for those living with dementia. This year, they had a recurring program at The Barnes Foundation, an art collection and educational institution in Center City.

Present at the most recent discussion was Lewis Salotti and his wife of 50 years, Ramona. Salotti was recently diagnosed with early stage Alzheimer's.

"What I love about it, you know it just really makes the art come alive for me," he said.

ARTZ Philadelphia plans to return to The Barnes Foundation in 2024.

To learn more about ARTZ Philadelphia or The Barnes Foundation, visit their websites.

RELATED: Philly woman fills neighborhood with art festivities through Germantown Arts District