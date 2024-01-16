WATCH LIVE

After surviving crash, Pa. man becomes speaker and author

Tuesday, January 16, 2024 11:00PM
Ethan A. Poetic is not only surviving, but thriving almost 13 years after a horrific accident that nearly claimed his life.
COATESVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "In 2011, I survived a near-fatal car accident," said Ethan A. Poetic. "99% chance of death versus 1% chance of life."

Nearly 13 years after the incident, Poetic has set his sights on going from "victim to victor."

He has since become a motivational speaker, a self-published author, an advocate for mental health, and a mentor to youth.

Poetic recently visited King's Highway Elementary School to share a bit of his story and read excerpts from his book, titled, The Inspirational Story of Ethan A. Poetic: Chronicles of Adversities, Education, Sports, Relationships, & Resiliency.

To learn more about Ethan A. Poetic, watch the video above and visit his website.

