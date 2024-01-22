Brain aneurysm survivor is 'Fighting Back' with help of nonprofit

Former teacher Chris McIver got a piece of himself back thanks to the Fighting Back Scholarship Program's post-physical-therapy care.

MALVERN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Formerly a children's behavioral teacher, Chris McIver's life changed when he suddenly collapsed from a brain aneurysm.

It was a long road to recovery that involved medicine, therapy, and a whole community of support. And when those services stopped, the Fighting Back Scholarship Program began.

"When I'm here, I feel like I'm back to my old self," said McIver.

The Fighting Back Scholarship Program was started by Scott Dillman in the late 1980s as a way to form a community of care surrounding traumatic injury survivors or individuals with disabilities. It is currently headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, fit with a robust a physical therapy gym.

"Sometimes people can't work. There's additional expenses they have. And once you get post insurance, there's not a lot of resources out there," said Dillman. "And so, the Fighting Back Scholarship Program became a place for people to go that have these situations throughout the Delaware Valley."

Not only does Chris McIver utilize the program for physical therapy, but he was also recognized during the Annual Achievement Night two years ago.

"They gave me a piece of myself back," he said.

To learn more about how to enroll or donate with the Fighting Back Scholarship Program, visit their website.

