Philly Proud

'It's just like a family': Pa. mom gives second chance to dozens of foster children

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Pa. mom gives second chance to dozens of foster children

LOWER GWYNEDD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) -- "If you feel it in your heart to want to do something for someone, step out on faith and just take in a child," said Valerie Crabbe. "You can start with one just like I did. And now we have fostered over 100."

Since she was young, Crabbe always wanted to adopt children when she grew up. She and her husband, Larry, each had three children of their own already. And still, they felt the need to expand their family. Now, the Being Beautiful Foundation benefits the lives of young children in foster care.

Teen girls can find a home in one of three area houses operated by the foundation. Each house has a resident mom that treats residents like their own children. Crabbe is currently the mother of eight girls under one roof.

One of them is 17-year-old Gabriella Martinez.

"I came into the system when I was like 13 years old and I was in a previous group home, which was, like, horrible, was like, the worst experience," said Martinez. "They can be good but you know, it doesn't feel like they're your parents or your loved at such a young age."

When she first moved in, she thought about running away. But soon, she realized Crabbe's house would not be like the others.

"I made the choice to come here and it's just like a family," she said.

12-year-old Sunny Shitul only moved in two months ago, but has learned enough to agree with Martinez.

"I just feel great here. It's better than any other foster home I've been in," said Sunny. "She says she supports me no matter what."

With no plans to trim her family tree anytime soon, Crabbe hopes her mission will inspire others to meet the needs of children in foster care.

"It's a chance at a better life. But more than anything, we're giving them parents, a mom, a dad," she said. "Something that they really want more than anything in the world is parents and to be loved."

To learn more about Being Beautiful Foundation, visit their website.

RELATED: 'I'm thankful for today': Philadelphia shelter feeds homeless and hungry during Thanksgiving feast

EMBED More News Videos

Robert Green is thankful to have breakfast, lunch, and dinner every day at Sunday Breakfast Rescue Mission.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslower gwynedd townshipmotherhoodcommunity journalistfoster carefoster kidsinstagram storiesadoptionfeel goodphilly proud
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILLY PROUD
Pa. police officer ranked in nationwide SWAT fitness challenge
Heart patient and surgeon's love of music paves road to recovery
'Teachers' Teammates' cuts cost on classroom essentials
'NRG Gives' donates thousands to local organizations
TOP STORIES
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News