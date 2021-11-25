community journalist

"I'm thankful for today": Philadelphia shelter feeds homeless and hungry during Thanksgiving feast

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphia shelter feeds homeless and hungry for Thanksgiving

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "My Thanksgivings have always been with family," said Robert Green. "Unfortunately this year, it's not with family. But this is my family today."

Green, 68, worked his entire life and never thought he would struggle with homelessness.

"I'm thankful for the fact I have a place that I'm at while I'm down on my luck," he said. "You don't have to be out there alone. There's help. There's hope. And there's prayer. And all you have to do is want it and it'll be given to you."

That's what Green discovered when he first stepped into the doors at Sunday Breakfast Rescue Mission. He may have felt trepidation about asking and accepting help at first. But the warm atmosphere, a place to sleep, and three meals per day made it feel like home.

"They gave me a bed, breakfast, lunch and dinner," he said. "It changed my whole perspective on life itself, because it can happen to anyone."

Green enjoyed a Thanksgiving feast this morning alongside his resident peers. Each plate was filled with turkey, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, green bean casserole and more. Guests were also invited into a tent to relax and watch football.

Despite the festivities, the holiday is not meant to overshadow the need to feed the hungry, homeless, and hurting each day of the year.

"Sunday Breakfast Rescue Mission serves about 2,700 unique homeless men every single year," said President and CEO, Jeremy Montgomery. "Many who are coming through our doors have absolutely no family to be able to draw upon. And so today, we get to be family for up to 1,000 people who are going to come through our doors."

Montgomery emphasized the importance of the community's support to continue the nearly 150-year-old ministry.

"We're not a publicly funded shelter. We are 100% open because we have 14,000 donors," he said. "We provide three meals a day, 365 days a year, all year round."

Montgomery encourages anyone who sees a homeless individual around Philadelphia to encourage them to seek help at Sunday Breakfast or one of the various support systems in the city.

To learn more about Sunday Breakfast Rescue Mission and how to get involved, visit their website.

RELATED: Philly veteran starts food delivery service to support small business

EMBED More News Videos

"Time to Eat Pennsylvania" was designed to put money back into the pockets of local eateries.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiacommunity journalistshelterhomelessthanksgivinginstagram storiesvolunteerismfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
Safe snacks you can feed pets from Thanksgiving dinner
Philly veteran starts food delivery service to support small business
AIDS Memorial Quilt touches hearts at Philadelphia synagogue
6-year-old cancer survivor becomes honorary firefighter
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Show More
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
More TOP STORIES News