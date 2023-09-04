7-year-old finds inner strength riding horses at therapy farm

"I'm strong, brave, and I can do anything," said 7-year-old Emma Celenza. "Riding horses definitely helped me believe it."

CHESTER SPRINGS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "I'm strong, brave, and I can do anything," said 7-year-old Emma Celenza. "Riding horses definitely helped me believe it."

Born with a mid-forearm amputation, the Malvern second-grader has grown to believe that she can do anything she sets her mind to.

She started riding horses at Hope Springs Equestrian Therapy just a couple of years ago. Located on a farm in Chester County, the program is designed for individuals with any sort of disability or condition.

There, Celenza has translated a love of animals into a skillful hobby to help find her inner strength.

"We came here because we heard it was really good," said Celenza. "Then, I met Hammy and I kind of felt like the first day that I saw him that we would be like really good friends."

Hammy, short for Hamilton, is the steed that is currently helping Emma develop her skills further.

Hope Springs Executive Director Jeannie Knowlton has sort of a sixth-sense for pairing horses with riders.

"You end up coming to us with a diagnosis, whether it is a mental disability or a physical disability," she said. "Then, we can open the doors for you."

She and her daughter, Dallas, consider equestrian therapy to be a passion shared by the whole family.

"My older sister had physical disabilities and she rode at Hope Springs," she said. "So, I started as a volunteer. My mom became an instructor. My dad helps out, like, Hope Springs truly is a cornerstone of our family."

Later this month, Hope Springs is hosting an annual fundraiser to help keep up with the costs of providing equestrian therapy to dozens of riders.

It will take place Saturday, September 23, 2023, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at The Montgomery School at 1141 Kimberton Road, Chester Springs, Pennsylvania.

To learn more about Hope Springs Equestrian Therapy, visit their website at hope-springs.org.

RELATED: Medical school graduate surprised with prosthetic running leg