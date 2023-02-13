South Jersey's 'Kookie Kids' inspire all abilities to make a change

Volunteers in Ocean City crafted these Eagles-themed cookies and valentines for veterans!

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Jennifer Bowman, who previously operated a bakery and a tea room in Ocean City, shifted her focus to being a mom. But even that important job led her back into baking.

"Six years ago, my daughters and I started baking cookies and selling them at our farmers market here in town," she said. "And it transformed into Kookie Kids."

Kookie Kids is a food ministry mission at Saint Peter's United Methodist Church in Ocean City. There, they encourage volunteers of all ages and abilities to help create, decorate, and sell cookies for a good cause.

Previous beneficiaries of raised funds include Challenger Sports, local house fire victims, and the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine.

This year, the Eagles' Super Bowl appearance sparked an opportunity for a green-themed cookie fundraiser.

With more than $1,000 raised, Saint Peter's Church is going to send three students to Give Kids the World Village in Kissimmee, Florida. There, critically ill children and their families can experience a cost-free vacation. The students from Saint Peter's will be lending a hand with ice cream, the carousel, and more. The trip is scheduled for the end of February.

In addition, Kookie Kids will be delivering more than 300 cookie containers to local veterans for Valentine's Day.

Every month or so, students from local special needs skills programs get hands-on with cookies. These include Ocean City High School's W.A.V.E. Students and Heritage Homestead.

"It's fun. I love being with Jennifer and the Kookie Kids group and my friends and stuff like that," said 24-year-old Georgie Rauner. "I enjoy it so much. I've been doing this since I was in high school."

It's something that volunteers young and old feel compelled to continue.

"It's our job as people of the church to try and see how we can include people of all ages and races and abilities," said Bowman.

To learn more about the food ministry at Saint Peter's United Methodist Church, visit their website.

RELATED: Eagles Autism Foundation is making the Super Bowl sensory-friendly