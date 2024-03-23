Hospital workers & more volunteer to provide meals at shelter in Chester County

For 16 years, Paoli Hospital employee Dan Roberts has called on his co-workers, retirees, and others to provide meals to the CYWA in Coatesville.

COATESVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Dan Roberts, a Paoli Hospital employee, wondered if his co-workers wouldn't mind helping others in a non-medical setting on their day off.

What came next was a grassroots effort to feed those in need in Chester County.

For the past 16 years, Roberts and company have brought meals to the CYWA, Community Youth and Women's Alliance, in Coatesville on a monthly basis. He has recruited employees of Main Line Health in addition to retirees and other friends and family to join the cause.

