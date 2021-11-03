Philly Proud

Distinguished Philadelphia piano teacher strikes chord with students

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Distinguished Philadelphia piano teacher strikes chord with students

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "I began piano lessons at the age of 6, but never thought of it really as a career per se until I was maybe around 14," said Dr. Charles Abramovic.

Despite his young age, Abramovic says the time was right to introduce himself to the world as a piano prodigy. When he was 14, he won a contest sponsored by the Pittsburgh Symphony. Three years later, at the age of 17, he earned a spot studying at the Curtis Institute of Music.

"People at Curtis get in at the age of 11 and 12, that's not necessarily that young," he said.

But his skills were still enough to strike a chord. Abramovic, 66, enjoyed a career freelancing, accompanying, and performing solo with various orchestras. In 1986, he returned to school to pursue a doctoral degree in music with Temple University. Two years later, he was hired as a piano teacher.

"I've been here ever since and loved every minute," he said.

He credits multiple mentors for his continued success over the years. Thus, the opportunity to pay it forward as an educator is always a thrill.

"There's so many things involved in teaching music at a higher level because at this point, students have made a serious commitment to music," said Abramovic. "We have people coming from China and Korea and Brazil and Philadelphia. And they all have different experiences."

One of those students is Bolun Zhang, who is pursuing professional studies after receiving his master's degree. He came to Philadelphia from Inner Mongolia to perfect his skills.

"I actually want to become a piano teacher, said Zhang. "In my hometown, music education is still not quite good. I just want to help them to improve their professional level."

Despite his dazzling talents on the keys, Zhang says he still has much to learn from Dr. Abramovic.

"Before I came here, I had a lot of skill problems," he said. "So when I ask him, he always gives me very, very precise details."

It was that teaching prowess that earned Dr. Abramovic a nomination to the Steinway & Sons Teacher Hall of Fame. Founded in 2019, the prestigious roster has inducted 44 teachers from the United States and Canada this year.

"I must say, this is very, very nice," said Abramovic. "This is not why we teach, but it's nice to be acknowledged as a teacher."

His name will now be displayed on a commemorative wall inside the Steinway & Sons factory.

"Steinway has always been my favorite piano to play," said Abramovic.

To learn more about Temple University's Boyer College of Music and Dance, visit their website.

RELATED: Overcoming disabilities: 3D-printed technology paves the way at Temple University

EMBED More News Videos

Katie Fetterolf did not let cerebral palsy stop her from scoring her dream job and helping others in the process.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiacommunity journalistlive musiceducationpianomusicinstagram storiescollegefeel goodstudentsphilly proudtemple university
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILLY PROUD
Philly veteran starts food delivery service to support small business
NJ college archery star sets national record
Forbes honors Philly woman for work in Black community
Nonprofit helping to support veterans in Philly region
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Show More
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
More TOP STORIES News