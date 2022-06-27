Philly Proud

Philly therapist helps LGBTQ individuals lead proud lives

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philly therapist helps LGBTQ individuals lead proud lives

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "When I was growing up, I didn't see people that looked like me, that identify like me, helping other people like me," said Malika O'Neill.

O'Neill, who grew up in North Philadelphia, faced typical challenges when coming out as a lesbian. But she was unprepared for what would happen next.

"My mother was killed here in Philadelphia two months after I came out," she said. "And that was my only support system. There were no safe spaces, or if there was, I didn't know where they were. "

O'Neill didn't want any other individuals to feel lost the same way she did. That's why she enrolled in Lincoln University and then Widener University, receiving master's degrees at both. After becoming a licensed professional counselor, she started The Pleasure Collective LLC.

"There are people who might not be able to afford therapy," she said. "We try to make it affordable so we can help everybody."

The Pleasure Collective LLC currently offers virtual counseling with a focus on the LGBTQ community. Their services were instrumental for Southwest Philadelphia native Erica Brooks, who also identifies as a lesbian.

"Several years ago, I was having trouble coming out," said Brooks. "She just let me know that it's okay to be different. You know, it doesn't change who you are as a person. That helped me explain that to my family also."

Today, O'Neill has employed two more individuals within The Pleasure Collective LLC and hopes to inspire and educate more clinicians to expand her practice. She is also studying to earn a PhD.

"I just hope that if someone sees this and they need help, they reach out. And if I can't help you, I'll be able to find the answer," she said.

To learn more about The Pleasure Collective LLC, their services, and adjacent groups that can support LGBTQ+ individuals, visit their website.

RELATED: Delaware student authors channel challenges into short stories

EMBED More News Videos

High school students in Newark, Delaware, are tackling life's difficult moments with a pen and paper in hand.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessphiladelphiapridecommunity journalistlgbtq+ pridelgbtq pridetherapymental healthfeel goodphilly proud
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILLY PROUD
Artist with autism wins award, scores first solo exhibit
Philadelphia Young Playwrights helps students find their voices
NJ school founder retires after 56 years
Three teenage siblings tutor students in West Philly neighborhood
TOP STORIES
2 dead after shooting in South Philadelphia; both hit multiple times
Amtrak train derails in Missouri; 3 people killed, at least 50 injured
"Greatest act of love:" Funeral held for fallen Philly firefighter
Hospitality workers at 5 AC casinos prepare to strike
AccuWeather: Drying Out Tonight; Comfortable Air Arrives Tuesday
Fmr. police officer sentenced after crashing into NE Philadelphia home
Jan. 6 committee unexpectedly adds hearing for Tuesday
Show More
Target, Walmart weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items
Mystery over deaths of 21 teenagers at South African nightclub
New hangs, eats and things to do around Philly this summer
SCOTUS sides with football coach who wanted to pray on the field
'Full House' star shoved by police during Roe protest, video shows
More TOP STORIES News