2 teens shot and wounded on Brown Street in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two teens are hospitalized after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon in West Philadelphia.

The shooting happened around 12:12 p.m. in the 5100 block of Brown Street.

According to police, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the left leg and ran to the 100 block of N. 55th Street.

That's where he was picked up by police and rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Investigators say the 2nd victim, an 18-year-old man, was shot in the head and shoulder. He is at Penn Presbyterian in critical condition.

There was no immediate word on a motive for this shooting.

No arrests have been made.