Anti-violence advocates release album to fight back against bloodshed in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For all the anti-gun-violence work Mazzie Casher is doing with the non-profit organization he co-founded, Philly Truce, he's left with one question.

"(People ask) Why are people still getting killed?" he said.

The 6abc Data Team found that there have been 349 deadly shootings in Philadelphia so far this year. Philly Truce has done everything from patrolling the streets to creating the Philly Truce App, which is meant to stop conflicts before they turn violent.

"We knew that it was about a culture that we needed to try to reverse," said Casher.

Now, they're taking their approach from the streets to the sound booth.

The newest venture for Philly Truce involves creating an album. The artists are using music to reach would-be shooters who often spell out their intent in drill music.

"They're putting in songs what they're doing! Who they're beefin' with. They take shots at each other in the music," said Casher.

The Philly Truce album has the opposite intent.

"The album is (called) Zero Homicides Now," said Casher. "Without preaching, (we want to) kind of let people that it's ok to desire something else," he said.

The album features ten hip-hop and R &B tracks including one from local artist Raw.Deen. His song featured on the album is called No Red Cookouts.

"These are all Philadelphia-born and bred artists who understand what it is to walk these streets," said Casher.

"I respect what it stands for," said Raw.Deen. "And I think it's something that people from any circumstance, especially the inner city, can understand and relate to."

But there's no point in making the album if young people won't listen to it. That's why Philly Truce created focus groups with young people who gave their feedback on the album. Among the remarks were high praise for No Red Cookouts.

Radio One Philadelphia Operations Manager Jay Dixon also had high praise for both the album's mission and its tracks. He believes it has the potential to be featured either on the air or on digital platforms.

"The album could be featured on that (digital) channel, absolutely," Dixon said.

The album release party will be on Sunday at Lou and Choo's located at 2101 W. Hunting Park Ave. in Nicetown from noon-4pm. It will be a celebration, a video shoot for No Red Cookouts, and a fundraiser for Peace Patrol.

"(It's a) volunteer patrol to be a visible deterrent (to violence)," Casher.

They're taking every approach from the streets to song... to stop the violence.

"Zero homicides now," said Casher. "That's what we're going with."

For more information: https://www.zerohomicidesnow.com/ https://www.phillytruce.com/