Phoenixville School District installs cameras to catch drivers who ignore school bus stop signs

The Phoenixville School District will officially activate all cameras next week.
PHOENIXVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- There are new, state of the art cameras installed on every school bus in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

The new initiative will fine drivers who don't heed to flashing stop signs.

It's in partnership with the company Bus Patrol, based in Virginia, which provides the cameras for free. Drivers caught breaking the law will be fined $300.

The fines pay for the program. The school district gets $100, police $25, and the state $25. Phoenixville jumped at the opportunity last spring to ensure children can get to and from school safely.

"When you're approaching a school bus with school bus lights activated, you must stop 10 feet away from that school bus," said transportation director Lisa Yeager.

The Phoenixville School District will officially activate all cameras next week. The footage goes to Bus Patrol, which works in conjunction with local police departments.

If both determine a driver was in violation, Bus Patrol issues a ticket.

According to Bus Patrol, 677 tickets were issued throughout the state of Pennsylvania in 2018.

Phoenixville Superintendent Dr. Alan Fegley says, unfortunately, they've had close calls when drivers aren't paying attention.

"You just never know a student's going to run across the street because they see a parent or a friend on the other side of the street," Fegley said.

Phoenixville School District said nearly 3,000 students take the bus. The district will have the technology for the next five years.

