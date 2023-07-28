"We call her the dirt queen. She plays softball too. She likes to get dirty. She likes to go fast. She doesn't mind if she flips her car," said Mila Ricci's mother.

Meet this 8-year-old racer who has a need for speed in Montco

PHOENIXVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- There's a dirt track in the middle of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania that you may not know exists. And once a week it comes alive.

Welcome to the Montgomery County Racing Club where kids from under 5 up through 15 feed their need for speed.

And among them behind the wheel of the car emblazoned with a volcano is 8-year-old Mila Ricci.

"We call her the dirt queen. She plays softball too. She likes to get dirty. She likes to go fast. She doesn't mind if she flips her car," said Ricci's mother Jen.

Her father Ernie adds, "On the top of her car it says 'Wild Child,' so I'm constantly trying to harness her and the car at the same time. It's a bit of a challenge."

Ricci has only been racing since the spring and already won a national race at none other than Indianapolis Motor Speedway, home of the Indy 500.

"I was really proud of myself because that was the first win I've ever had," said Ricci.

"Where do you go from here kid?" asked Action News' Jamie Apody.

"Umm, I don't know either!" said Ricci.

What she does know is she wants to keep racing. Even if that means blowing by some of the guys.

"I just want to show the boys how it's done," she said.