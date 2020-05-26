Coronavirus

Recent Drexel graduate's photo makes cover of TIME magazine

By
FORT WASHINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It was Hannah Beier's dream to photograph a cover for TIME magazine.

The 2020 Drexel University graduate's photos were featured on the cover and on the pages of the magazine's "Generation Pandemic" issue.

The 23-year-old is quarantining with her family in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania.

She did the entire photoshoot remotely.

Beier FaceTimed friends, interviewed them, and talked them through how to position themselves and the camera.

"Once we start, they will put me on FaceTime and keep me on view - either of them modeling or behind the camera. And, they'll take photos," she explained. "We will review them, we will reframe, we will repose until we end up with the photograph that I envisioned."

She said her photographs are meant to tell a story.

"The story that I am trying to tell is a story that we are all going through. It wouldn't be able to be captured in just one image. It's captured in images of all of my friends. It's happiness, it's sadness, it's loss, it's joy, it's all of these things that we're feeling," Beier said. "This project idea just came from the realization that if I didn't document this time in their lives, nobody was going to."

"I think that for the graduating class of 2020 it's going to be really hard...you are just graduated and you need a job, or you're about to graduate and you need a job, and we're going into an economic market that is not suitable for that," Beier added.

Beier was asked what she'll do now that she's reached her ultimate professional goal by age 23.

"Honestly, I've just been giving like 100% of myself to this project. And it's been so incredible and it's exactly what I want to be doing," she said."This was my dream. This was my dream in the end, so to be here now, it's so incredible. There are no words to describe this or where I will go because of this."

The project started as her senior thesis, but the quarantine photos were all taken over the last month.

TIME put out the call to college photography programs across the country and, of all the entries, Beier's photos were selected.

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE

US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia

Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut

Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home

New Jersey to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies beginning July 6; pro sports can return

Share your coronavirus story with Action News

Nominate a 6abc Hometown Hero

For more updates related to the coronavirus, visit 6abc.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymontgomery countycoronavirusphotographyphoto
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
Tips for having a safe picnic that complies with social distancing
Disney World to present plans for theme park's phased reopening
NHL to adopt new playoff format if it can resume season
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. vehicle stolen near last known location of Conn. murder suspect
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
Four Minneapolis officers fired after death of black man
Massive crowd gathers in Philly, ignores stay at home order
NHL to adopt new playoff format if it can resume season
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Delaware to lift mandatory out-of-state quarantine
Travel agent sees uptick in vacation plans as states ease restrictions
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
More TOP STORIES News