Man rescued after falling through ice while trying to retrieve dog from Delaware pond

PIKE CREEK, Delaware (WPVI) -- A man who came to the rescue of his dog in Delaware needed rescuing himself.

Mill Creek firefighters were called to Carousel Park in Pike Creek at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The victim, in his 70s, fell through thin ice on a pond there while trying to get to his dog.

A good Samaritan threw a life ring to help pull the man to shore as rescuers arrived on scene.

The victim was treated for exposure to the cold.

The dog is okay.